Customatic Beds recalls adjustable beds due to electric shock hazard

Posted 9:56 AM, April 13, 2017, by

Source: CPSC

Units:

About 50,000
Description:

This recall involves the bases of Customatic adjustable beds. These power foundations were offered in all bed sizes and were sold with handheld remote controls, allowing the head and/or the foot of the bed mattress to be moved up and down.  These bases also have a side mounted AC outlet. The model numbers can be found on the metal frame near the foot of the bed and are listed below.

 

Model Numbers
RI-AB52-A18-WWM-L-U-H-CCBH4-AC
RI-AB52-A18-WWM-L-U-H-CCBH2-AC
RI-ABF-A18-WWM-N6SL-106-L-U-AC-H-CC4B
RI-ABF-A18-WWM-ESF-107-L-U-AC-LM-CC4B
RI-ABC-A18-WWM-N8SL-107-L-U-AC-LM-CC4B
RI-ABC-A18-WWM-N8SL-107-L-U-AC-LM-CC2B
Reflexion 7
CM-ABDS-A18-WWM-U-S-AC-PLBS-DR-LM
PB-ABL-A18-WWM-DR-AC
CM-ABD-A18-WWM-AC
CM-ABF-A18-WWM-U-AC-W8-SR
CM-ABT-A18-WWM-U-AC-SR
CM-ABF-A18-WWM-U-AC-W-SR-H
F04-00004
Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the AC plug on the side of the bed and contact Customatic Beds to arrange for a free inspection and repair.

Sold At:

Sleepy’s and other mattress stores nationwide from June 2012 through January 2017 for about $1,500.

SOURCE: CDSC