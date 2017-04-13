Customatic Beds recalls adjustable beds due to electric shock hazard
Units:
About 50,000
Description:
This recall involves the bases of Customatic adjustable beds. These power foundations were offered in all bed sizes and were sold with handheld remote controls, allowing the head and/or the foot of the bed mattress to be moved up and down. These bases also have a side mounted AC outlet. The model numbers can be found on the metal frame near the foot of the bed and are listed below.
|Model Numbers
|RI-AB52-A18-WWM-L-U-H-CCBH4-AC
|RI-AB52-A18-WWM-L-U-H-CCBH2-AC
|RI-ABF-A18-WWM-N6SL-106-L-U-AC-H-CC4B
|RI-ABF-A18-WWM-ESF-107-L-U-AC-LM-CC4B
|RI-ABC-A18-WWM-N8SL-107-L-U-AC-LM-CC4B
|RI-ABC-A18-WWM-N8SL-107-L-U-AC-LM-CC2B
|Reflexion 7
|CM-ABDS-A18-WWM-U-S-AC-PLBS-DR-LM
|PB-ABL-A18-WWM-DR-AC
|CM-ABD-A18-WWM-AC
|CM-ABF-A18-WWM-U-AC-W8-SR
|CM-ABT-A18-WWM-U-AC-SR
|CM-ABF-A18-WWM-U-AC-W-SR-H
|F04-00004
Incidents/Injuries:
None reported
Remedy:
Consumers should immediately stop using the AC plug on the side of the bed and contact Customatic Beds to arrange for a free inspection and repair.
Sold At:
Sleepy’s and other mattress stores nationwide from June 2012 through January 2017 for about $1,500.
SOURCE: CDSC