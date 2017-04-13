× Governor Wolf Announces 2018 Teacher of the Year Finalists

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf announced the 2018 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year finalists.

“Teachers spend their lives educating, empowering, listening, mentoring, guiding, inspiring, serving, and supporting each of their students,” Governor Wolf said. “I applaud each of these educators for their hard work and for earning this important recognition.”

The 2018 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year finalists are:

Laura Bitler , Daniel Boone High School, Daniel Boone Area School District

, Daniel Boone High School, Daniel Boone Area School District Tim Dzurko , Altoona Area Junior High School, Altoona Area School District

, Altoona Area Junior High School, Altoona Area School District Christina Frank , Montour High School, Montour School District

, Montour High School, Montour School District Adam Gebhardt , Jefferson Elementary School, West Jefferson Hills School District

, Jefferson Elementary School, West Jefferson Hills School District Aaron Goldfarb , Media Elementary School, Rose Tree Media School District

, Media Elementary School, Rose Tree Media School District Linda Granite , Marshall Elementary School, North Allegheny School District

, Marshall Elementary School, North Allegheny School District Georgette Hackman , Cocalico Middle School, Cocalico School District

, Cocalico Middle School, Cocalico School District Barbara Kurtz , Meadville Area Senior High School, Crawford Central School District

, Meadville Area Senior High School, Crawford Central School District Gregory Mason , Shaler Area High School, Shaler Area School District

, Shaler Area High School, Shaler Area School District Lara Miller Owlett , Mount Pleasant Area Junior Senior High School, Wellsboro Area School District

, Mount Pleasant Area Junior Senior High School, Wellsboro Area School District Brandy Spielman , Waynesboro Area Middle School, Waynesboro Area School District

, Waynesboro Area Middle School, Waynesboro Area School District Jennifer Wahl, Loyalsock Township High School, Loyalsock Township School District

These 12 teachers were nominated by students, parents, colleagues and members of the community who wish to recognize their achievements both in and outside the classroom.

“Teaching is more than a profession — it is a calling,” Education Secretary Pedro A. Rivera said. “This year’s finalists represent the countless dedicated Pennsylvania educators whose work is changing the lives of their students and shaping our communities.”

Finalists should be prepared to carry out the duties of the state’s Teacher of the Year. That includes being Pennsylvania’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year.

The Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year will be announced in December 2017 in Hershey at the SAS Institute.

The 2017 Teacher of the Year is Michael Soskil, an educator of 19 years, who currently teaches science to third through fifth graders at Wallenpaupack South Elementary School in Pike and Wayne counties.

Rivera said that nominations for Teacher of the Year can be submitted all year long by students, community members, parents, or teachers, by completing a nomination form at http://nnstoy.org/chapter/pennsylvania/.