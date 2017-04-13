× Harrisburg woman wanted on charge of intent to deliver heroin

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police have an arrest warrant for a Harrisburg woman charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin. On March 30, at about 6:23 a.m. police executed a search warrant at 427 S 14th Street, the residence of 27-year-old Brandy Lee Hernandez. Police were looking to arrest of several people inside the residence and to search for items related to a dog fighting case. Those items included syringes and steroids associated with dog fighting.

What they discovered was evidence of a drug dealing operation.

The following items were recovered from the residence:

2 boxes with unused heroin bags, 3 ziploc bags with 1.5 grams of Fentanyl, a 32-caliber revolver, a box of 22 caliber rounds, 6 grams of marijuana, 599 bags of heroin, $3371 cash, 36 Tramadol Pills, packaging material, paraphernalia, shotgun shells, and a ballistic vest, the dog Menace.

A 9mm handgun that was reported stolen to the Carlisle Borough of Police in 2016. Also a 22-cal. handgun that was reported stolen to the Camp Hill Borough Police Department in 2016.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Hernandez. She is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 145 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

If you have information on whereabouts of Hernandez, you are encouraged to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers through the Crime Watch website crimewatchpa.com or by calling Dauphin County Dispatch at (717) 558-6900.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.