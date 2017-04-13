× Homeless man accused of breaking into Crisis Intervention Services building in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa.–A homeless man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a break-in at Crisis Intervention Services in Harrisburg on Sunday.

Ronald Hyde, 44, is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief.

Police were alerted to the break-in early Sunday, when a Crisis Intervention employee heard noises coming from her office at 100 South Chestnut Street in Harrisburg. The man, later identified as Hyde, fled after being confronted by the employee.

Investigators noticed three different windows had pry marks and one window had successfully been opened. Surveillance camera footage was reviewed and detectives determined the suspect was a resident of a tent city that obstructs two sidewalks off of Market Square and near the Courthouse and county buildings.