Inmate set to serve three more years in prison after pleading guilty to felony stalking charges

COLUMBIA, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A state prison inmate will serve at least three more years in prison for the repeated stalking of a woman.

Michael Wilson, 38, is in the midst of serving a sentence for stalking and crimes against woman he had sent threatening letters to in 2016.

In these letters, Wilson tells the woman: “sleep with both eyes open” and “I am the devil.”

The victim reported the mailings to Columbia police upon receiving them in August 2016.

This week, Wilson pleaded guilty to two felony stalking counts before his scheduled trial was set to take place.

In exchange for his plea, Wilson will serve 3 to 6 years in state prison.

Wilson’s criminal history includes convictions for stalking, aggravated assault, aggravated harassment by a prisoner, burglary, reckless endangerment and criminal trespassing.