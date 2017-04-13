Lancaster Red Cross receives new vehicle to respond to emergency situations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. -- Country wide, the Red Cross says it needs new vehicles to respond to emergencies and disasters. Thanks to a generous donation by a local company, a new vehicle is being put to use in Lancaster. It's a company push to change out outdated vehicles with too many miles.

Fires and floods - just some of the tragedies the Red Cross responds to.

Workers and volunteers need to get to scenes safely to ensure your future safety. That's where emergency cars come into play.

"Across the nation, it's millions and millions of dollars worth of vehicles. Obviously, this vehicle is around $30,000," said Geri Sims, the regional CEO of Red Cross Central Pennsylvania.

Around $30,000 a piece, the cars ensure workers get to situations timely. Lancaster Red Cross needed a new one, and that's when Manheim Auto Auctions stepped in.

"The American Red Cross is always one of the first responders in a national disaster or even a regional disaster, and we wanted to make sure that they had a reliable way to get into these zones to give people the help they need and the time they need," said Darren Teague, who is the auction's general manager.

The cars hold all the materials necessary to help out in emergencies, Sims explained. "Number one - our volunteers and our staff. The man power that's going to support the disaster."

Volunteers and staff drive them, bringing along with them care kits, clean up kits, and everything needed to support families in their time of need.

"Serving our communities and our families is our key priority, and being able to do that in an efficient and responsive way is really important," she added.

The new emergency vehicle is on the assembly line, expected to be built for Lancaster's Red Cross office by sometime in May, ready to be used to respond to crises, and staff couldn't be more grateful for the help.

"Getting our man power and getting our supplies to the families and our communities who need it the most is really important, and a donation like this puts us one step closer to doing that," said Sims.