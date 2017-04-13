× Man charged in 2015 killing in Lancaster City said he shot victim in head

LANCASTER, Pa. – A district judge orders that a state prison inmate stand trial in the September 9, 2015 fatal shooting of a 21-year-old Lancaster City man.

Victor M. Tirado, 51, is charged with shooting Rahdir Maxton in the back of the head in a parking lot in the 200 block of East Fulton Street. Tirado told a man he fired the shot moments after it happened, according to testimony at a preliminary hearing.

Assistant District Attorney Travis S. Anderson called City Police Detective Stanley Roache to testify about the shooting.The detective testified that police arrived on scene and found a shell casing and blood.

Prior to the shooting, Maxton told an individual he was going to meet “Vic,” later determined to be Tirado, according to testimony.

District Judge Janice Jimenez ruled that enough evidence was presented at todays hearing to bound Tirado over for trial on a homicide charge.

Detective Roache had charged Tirado, at a state prison where he is being held on unrelated charges, in February.