Motorcycle caught between two vehicles in Ephrata crash

EPHRATA, Pa. — A motorcycle was in the middle of a three vehicle crash yesterday. It happened around 5:33pm. Ephrata Police say a Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Donald Sweigart, 78, of Akron, rear ended a Honda motorcycle ridden by Dustin Raysor, 30, of Leola, which then collided with a Honda minivan driven by Meghan Eckert, 39, of Lancaster. Raysor was transported to Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital with non life threatening injuries. Sweigart was also transported to the hospital due to an unknown medical condition.