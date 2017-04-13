Police investigating stolen packages incident in York County
DOVER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a stolen packages incident.
On April 10, a resident in the 2000 block of Ashcombe Drive reported that three packages that had been delivered to her home on April 5 had been stolen from her porch.
The packages stolen contained LuLaRoe women’s clothing and Ulta makeup.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-292-3647 or use the crime tip reporting portion of this website.
Police are offering these tips to avoid having delivered packages stolen from your home:
- If possible, have your package delivered to a location where it can be received and signed for by a trusted person.
- Ask neighbors who are home during the day to watch for deliveries and hold your packages until you arrive home.
- Request that the shipper holds the package at their facility for pickup.
- Track deliveries online and confirm delivery has occurred.
- Insure valuable items.
- Provide delivery instructions so packages are left out of sight from the street.
- Show off your home security system; make sure you have a sign in the front yard. If you have security cameras, make sure potential thieves know they’re there, and if you have a doorbell camera, use it.
- Sign up for email notifications from FedEx, UPS and businesses like Amazon to track your package from initial shipment to its arrival at your home or the recipient’s address if you have the gift delivered directly.