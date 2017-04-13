× Police investigating stolen packages incident in York County

DOVER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a stolen packages incident.

On April 10, a resident in the 2000 block of Ashcombe Drive reported that three packages that had been delivered to her home on April 5 had been stolen from her porch.

The packages stolen contained LuLaRoe women’s clothing and Ulta makeup.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-292-3647 or use the crime tip reporting portion of this website.

Police are offering these tips to avoid having delivered packages stolen from your home: