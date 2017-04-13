Police searching for two suspects from armed robbery in York City

YORK CITY, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for two suspects from an armed robbery that occurred earlier this week.

On April 8 at approximately 10:30 p.m., police responded to the 1st block of E. 6th Ave. for a reported armed robbery.

Two juvenile males reported that as they were walking on E. 6th Ave. they were approached by two black males, one of which was riding a green mountain bike.

The suspects displayed a dark colored handgun and demanded that the two juveniles empty their pockets. The suspects were able to flee the area with a cellphone, two phone chargers, and a small amount of cash. Neither victim was injured.

The suspects are described as follows:

  • #1 – Black male wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans – approximately 6’2″ tall
  • #2 – Black male wearing a gray hoodie and gray jeans – approximately 5’6″ tall

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.292.3647, through 911.