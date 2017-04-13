× Police: Shippensburg woman gave underage girl alcohol, took her on trips to engage in sex acts

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.–A Shippensburg woman is facing charges after Pennsylvania State Police say she supplied alcohol to an underage girl and encouraged her to engage in sexual activity with men.

Shayla Scott, 22, is charged with interference with the custody of children, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with minor and furnishing liquor to minors.She was arraigned Wednesday on $75,000 unsecured bail.

Authorities began investigating Scott in November 2016 after an unidentified 14-year-old girl came forward. The alleged incidents happened between March 2016 and November 2016.

The girl told state police she met Scott through a local church in Franklin County, according to the criminal complaint. As their relationship grew, the girl would sneak out of the house to hang out with Scott. Eventually, the pair went on trips to Kentucky and Indiana where Scott engaged in sexual acts with men and encouraged the girl to do the same things, according to court documents. The two went by the names of Peyton and Alyssa, purporting the girl to be 17 to 18 years-old on these trips, court documents state.

The girl told investigators Scott asked her to lie about these things if they came to light.

In an interview with state police, Scott confessed to knowing the girl was only 14 and encouraging her to engage in sex acts with men both in and out of state. Scott also said she drank with the girl on eight different occasions and admitted to having sexual contact with men in the presence of the girl, according to the criminal complaint.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 25.