× Poll: Does the way elected officials deal with the State Budget deficit affect your vote?

Today, Auditor General Eugene DePasquale will discuss a potential audit of the General Assembly, which reportedly has a $118.4 million surplus while Pennsylvania is facing a $2 to $3 billion budget deficit.

DePasquale is committed to identifying ways to help address the state’s growing budget deficit.

While the surplus could put a small dent in the budget deficit, it will not cover it entirely.

However, the way that officials view the solution to dealing with this huge deficit vary depending on who you talk to.

Our question is, does the way elected officials deal with the State Budget deficit affect your vote?