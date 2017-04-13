Quiet weather and comfy temperatures for Friday

PLEASANT END TO THE WEEK

Expect mostly clear skies tonight after a few clouds dissipate through the evening. Temperatures fall from 60s to 50s then drop to the lower 40s by morning. Winds are light to calm Friday under plenty of sunshine. A few clouds may mix in and out at times. Readings are comfortable in the middle 60s. The flow shifts to the southwest and picks up heading into the weekend. This brings in milder air along with some clouds too.

EASTER WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Morning lows are milder in the upper 40s. Expect mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers as a warm front lifts through the area. There are plenty of dry hours through the day for outdoor activities. Temperatures jump significantly into Sunday. Readings are headed to the lower 80s for the Easter holiday. Expect partly sunny skies. A late day shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out as a cold front approaches. The front slides south overnight.

NEXT WEEK

It’s not as warm heading back to work but temperatures still manage to climb to the lower 70s Monday. Sunshine increases through the day as high pressure returns too. Tuesday is a bit cooler with temperatures fall to the 40s. Highs recover to the middle and upper 60s. Our next rain threat comes in Wednesday and keeps temperatures cooler in the 50s. A few showers may linger into Thursday but temperatures are back into the 60s.

