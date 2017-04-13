× Roving DUI Patrols and sobriety checkpoints slated as part of Alcohol Awarenss Month

Roving DUI patrols and/or sobriety checkpoints will be conducted in Adams, Lancaster, and York Counties beginning today (4/13) and throughout the weekend following the Easter Sunday holiday, as part of the Center for Traffic Safety’s Sobriety Checkpoint and Expanded DUI/Underage Drinking Enforcement Program.

The roving DUI patrols and/or sobriety checkpoints will be held sometime between 6 p.m. on Thursday (4/13) and 6 p.m. on Sunday (4/23) in efforts to deter motorists from driving under the influence.

Sobriety checkpoints, roving DUI patrols and other enforcement activities organized as part of this program are funded with federal grant money provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, and established on sections of roadway which have proven to be high incidence for impaired drivers both in terms of crashes and arrests.