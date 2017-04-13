× Spring Grove man dies two days after being found pinned beneath a lawnmower in a pond

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating after a man was found pinned beneath a lawnmower in a pond on Monday and died from his injuries two days later.

Timothy Stockslager, 54, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, April 12 at Hanover Hospital.

Previously, on Monday, April 10, Stockslager was at work, mowing on a property in the 6000 block of Hoke’s Road.

At approximately 10:20 a.m., Stockslager was found in a pond, underneath the mower. Just ten minutes earlier, Stockslager was seen mowing. It is not known how or why he was underneath the mower.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel attempted resuscitation efforts before transporting him to Hanover Hospital.

Stockslager died on Wednesday evening of his injuries.

An autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death is scheduled for Friday morning.

Police are investigating the incident.