Steelton students express prison pain in unique club

STEELTON, Pa. -- There's a unique club which meets every Thursday morning at Steelton-Highspire High School in Dauphin county. It's one of the only clubs of its kind in the country.

The POPS Club -- standing for Pain of the Prison System -- includes teens in the high school and middle school. Each week, they get together, and using art, writing, and poetry, they express their feelings.

Every one of them is impacted some way by a loved one in prison, be it a family member or friend.

The club originated in California high schools, and made its way to Central Pennsylvania this January.

The club's advisor, Jennifer Morrison, hopes to see the club grow in Pennsylvania. If your school is interested, you are asked to email her at jmorrison@shsd.k12.pa.us.