× Student accused of punching out glass windows, flipping tables at school

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On March 3 police responded to the Community School West at 1713 Newport Rd. for a report that a student damaged school property and was being disruptive.

According to police, when they arrived at the school they saw Joshualynn Martinez, 18 of Lebanon, lying on the floor with lacerations to both arms after she allegedly punched out glass windows of the IU 13 school. Police also say Martinez allegedly kicked and punched numerous objects and flipped over tables. The damage to school property totaled approximately $635.00.

Martinez was treated for her injuries and released.

A warrant for her arrest has been issued and was served on April 11 by members of the Lebanon City Police Department.