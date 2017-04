WEST YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–West York Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 58-year-old James Lawrence Hartman.

Hartman was last seen leaving his home in West York on Saturday, April 8. Police say he hasn’t been heard from since.

He is believed to be driving a 2006 silver Toyota Corolla with PA registration JPA3947. The vehicle has duct tape on the front bumper.

Anyone with information on Hartman’s whereabouts is asked to call West York Police at 717-854-1975.