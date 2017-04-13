× Woman attacked during robbery in Lancaster County

FULTON TWP., Lancaster County, Pa. — A woman confronted a man stealing her purse and then was assaulted by the suspect in Fulton Twp. Wednesday evening. It happened around 6:25 p.m. in the 100 block of Pilottown Rd. The suspect, a 37 year-old man, was not supposed to be in the home, according to State Police and was stealing a purse and other items when the victim confronted him. The suspect allegedly grabbed the victim by the throat and struck her in the head before she was able to get free of him and run to a neighbor’s home, where she dialed 911. The suspect fled the home.