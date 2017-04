Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- This weekend is Easter, meaning many children will be participating in Easter Egg hunts.

However, there is a way to jazz up your traditional hunt by adding some exercises!

That's right, instead of having candy or money inside your eggs, you can hide workouts to complete inside them.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Mindy Quesenberry from MyFitnessQuest, trainer Susie and her son, Griffin, will be hiding eggs throughout our FOX43 studio for an egg hunt.

