Donated pet oxygen masks help save your furry friends in Adams County

GETTYSBURG, Pa. -- An Adam's County fire house needed oxygen masks to help save pets at emergencies. That's when a local veterinary hospital got involved and donated six sets to Gettysburg Volunteer Fire Company.

So many of us think of our pets as family and would never want to see anything bad happen to them. That's why the masks were needed, an extra hand for firefighters to save your pawed friends.

"If we can get the animal out in time, we can make a difference," said Bryan Wasylyk, the Deputy Fire Chief with Gettysburg Volunteer Fire Company.

Meet Maddie. She's Wasylyk's 12-year-old Rottweiler, and she helped demonstrate how the Gettysburg Volunteer Fire Company's new, pet oxygen masks work on cats and dogs.

"If it's needed, just like any other piece of equipment, it'll be there and we can use it. We have the ability to take care of your pet," said Wasylyk. "People do love their animals."

The pet oxygen masks can come in handy in emergency situations and save the lives of your furry friends, like Maddie.

According to Wasylyk, there's a greater possibility of saving your little loved one if a mask is present at a scene because crews can attach an oxygen tank like this one. The company received 6 sets in 3 sizes, a mask to fit every sized snout, made possible by the Confederate Woods Veterinary Hospital.

"Seconds count when they approach an emergency scene," said Jodi Dickey, the owner of the animal hospital and a veterinarian herself. "As soon as they can provide oxygen therapy, it can drastically improve the chances of that pets survival."

Each set costs $75.00. In total, that's a $450.00 cost for the veterinary hospital, but a cost that's worth it to Dickey and to Wasylyk, who assures you, your pets are in good hands when first responders arrive on scene.

"A lot of times the animals will be out in the front yard waiting for you to get yourself," he said.

The veterinary hospital is taking additional steps to make sure your pets are safe in emergency situations -- they're offering a pet CPR class Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m., but you have to call or email and reserve your spot in advance.