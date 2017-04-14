× Getaway driver faces federal charges in York bank robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa.–A York man is facing federal charges after investigators say he acted as the getaway driver in a January 2016 bank robbery.

According to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, 37-year-old Ryan Warnick assisted Derek Bowman in an armed robbery of the PNC Bank located in York, Pennsylvania on January 9, 2016, by acting as the getaway driver. Bowman, 34, was sentenced to serve 141 months behind bars in February 2017.

This case was investigated by the Springettsbury Township Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The prosecution has been assigned to Assistant U.S. Attorney Chelsea Schinnour.

Warnick faces up to 25 years in prison, if found guilty.