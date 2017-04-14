× Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the commonwealth flag to half-staff in honor of Dan Rooney

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Governor Tom Wolf had ordered the commonwealth flag to fly at half-staff throughout the state to honor Dan Rooney, the long-time owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and former United States Ambassador to Ireland.

“Mr. Rooney was truly loyal and dedicated to the tremendous organization he built and the city and country that he loved,” Governor Wolf said. “On behalf of every Pennsylvanian, Frances and I express our deepest condolences to the Rooney family, Dan’s friends and colleagues, and every member of Steeler Nation, and we encourage Pennsylvanians statewide to join us in this tribute.”

Flags shall remain lowered at half-staff until his interment.

The United States Flag should remain at full-staff during this tribute.