Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the commonwealth flag to half-staff in honor of Dan Rooney

Posted 10:51 AM, April 14, 2017, by , Updated at 10:52AM, April 14, 2017

PITTSBURGH - JANUARY 28: Owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers Dan Rooney waves to the fans during the Super Bowl XLV Pep Rally on January 28, 2011 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Governor Tom Wolf had ordered the commonwealth flag to fly at half-staff throughout the state to honor Dan Rooney, the long-time owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and former United States Ambassador to Ireland.

“Mr. Rooney was truly loyal and dedicated to the tremendous organization he built and the city and country that he loved,” Governor Wolf said. “On behalf of every Pennsylvanian, Frances and I express our deepest condolences to the Rooney family, Dan’s friends and colleagues, and every member of Steeler Nation, and we encourage Pennsylvanians statewide to join us in this tribute.”

Flags shall remain lowered at half-staff until his interment.

The United States Flag should remain at full-staff during this tribute.

