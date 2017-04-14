Metro Diner prepares Easter specials for customers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Metro Diner is cooking up special Easter creations for their customers.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Evan Chizik from Metro Diner will be preparing Yo Hala on the Square, the diner's version of French Toast.

It features two thick slices of challah bread stuffed with a mixture of bananas, brown sugar, cream cheese and hazelnut syrup, prepared like French toast and topped with a blueberry strawberry compote.

Chizik also brought the following dishes:

Fried Chicken and Waffle-Half a fried chicken and a Belgian waffle topped with a sweet, strawberry butter and served with our signature sweet and spicy sauce.

Charleston Shrimp and Grits- Two fried grit cakes infused with cheese, roasted red peppers, and Andouille sausage. Topped with shrimp, sausage, onions, and peppers in a shrimp sauce. Garnished with chopped bacon and green onions.

Huevos Rancheros-Your choice of eggs served over fried tortilla shells, chorizo sausage, black beans, onions and peppers. Topped with melted cheese, salsa, sour cream, jalapeños and green onions.

Metro Diner is located in the West Manchester Town Center.