PA Turnpike Travelers should temporarily dial 911 for Emergency Aid

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commision is advising travelers to call 911 if the see or are involved in a crash, breakdown or other emergency due to the toll-road system because a glitch with phone lines.

The phone lines in its Traffic Operations Center has temporarily blocked incoming and outbound calls, including those into the Turnpike’s “*11” service.

Presently, technicians are working on a remedy to the issue, and Turnpike safety and State Police patrols are out patrolling the roadway and communicating to dispatchers via radio calls.

Currently, there is no estimated time that the service will be restored.