Pennsylvania’s Statewide opening of Trout Season is Saturday, April 15

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Anglers are gearing up, as Pennsylvania’s opening of Trout Season kicks off Saturday, April 15.

At 8 a.m. Saturday, fisherman will have the opportunity to catch some of the 3+ million trout that are stocked each year by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

Anglers are allowed to keep a daily limit of five trout, each of which must be at least seven inches long.

“The excitement of opening day is all about the entire experience,” said PFBC Executive Director John Arway. “Anglers begin by cleaning their old gear, stocking up on supplies and hopefully buying some new equipment. Also, stocking schedules are posted on the Commission’s website, so the last step for anglers is to return to the places where they have fished many other opening days or, for some, to pick a spot to fish for the first time.”

Hatchery trucks have been busy since late February, stocking Pennsylvania’s waterways with a fresh supply of brook, brown and rainbow trout. Additionally, the PFBC plans to stock about 8,700 trophy golden rainbow trout that weigh an average of 1.5 pounds and measure at least 14 inches long.

“Many family and friends actually begin the season by helping the PFBC stock trout in their local waters weeks in advance of opening day,” Arway added. “This gives everyone the chance to see the excellent quality of trout that are stocked and dream about catching one of the trophy trout that they stocked themselves.”

You can find stocked waters in your county by visiting the PFBC website here. There is also a FishBoatPA smartphone app that you can acquire via the Apple App Store or Google Play store. Users can sort through stocking schedules by county. There is a “Near Me” feature that uses a phone’s GIS coordinates to locate and display trout waters within 5, 15, 25 and 50 miles of the user, who can then use mapping apps to get directions to their favorite stocking site.

Fishing licenses are required for anyone 16 years and older.

The price of a resident annual license is just $21 ($22.90 with fees); non-resident annual $51 ($52.90 with fees); and senior resident annual $10 ($11.90 with fees). Trout permits are $8 ($9.90 with fees).

Anglers can also buy multi-year licenses. A 3-year resident license can be purchased for $63 ($64.90 with fees), a 5-year for $105 ($106.90 with fees) and a 10-year for $210 ($211.90 with fees). Anglers can also buy multi-year trout/salmon, Lake Erie and combo permits and experience similar savings.

“Multi-year licenses are great for anglers who want to be ready to fish for years to come,” added Arway. “They’ve been a popular choice because of the convenience, and customers save money by avoiding transaction and processing fees each year.”

Anglers also can purchase an optional $5 metal button for an alternate way to display their license. The PFBC also offers a voluntary $1 youth fishing license ($2.90 with fees). For every youth license sold, the PFBC receives approximately $5 in federal funding, which is reinvested into youth fishing programs.

Licenses and buttons can be purchased at more than 900 licensing agents and online at www.GoneFishingPa.com.