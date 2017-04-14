× Police safely locate missing Adams County man

GETTYSBURG, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE: Rice has been located safely.

PREVIOUSLY: State Police are searching for a missing elderly man.

Clifford Rice, 86, was last seen on April 13 at 10 a.m. on Liberty Lane in Bendersville Borough.

Police believe Rice may be at special risk of harm or injury.

He is described as 5’8″, 160 lbs., with gray hair.

He is driving a 2008 Mazda Tribute with a PA registration DVB-1526.

Anyone encountering Rice should contact police immediately by calling 911 or PSP Gettysburg at (717) 334-8111.