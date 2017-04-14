Police searching for two suspects in connection with Penbrook shooting

PENBROOK BOROUGH, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police have issued arrest warrants and are searching for two suspects that are believed to be involved in a Thursday afternoon shooting.

On April 13 at approximately 2:35 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of Elm and 29th Streets for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Hershey Medical Center to be treated for his injuries, and he remains in critical condition.

Police have issued arrest warrants for Dante Thompson and Genaro Rivera, charging them with aggravated assault. Both suspects are 19-years-old and from Harrisburg.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts are urged to contact the Penbrook Police Department or Dauphin County Crimestoppers. Dauphin County Crimestoppers is offering an award of up to $2000 for information leading to their arrest.