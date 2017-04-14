Poll: What is your favorite Easter candy?

Easter Sunday is now just two days away, which means it’s time to fill those eggs and Easter baskets!

While many families have traditions, others may just enjoy the candy of the season.

Of course, there are classic candy choices, such as the marshmallow Peeps, which come in a variety of colors but are mostly in the form of baby chicks.

If you’re a chocolate lover, specially shaped chocolate bunnies are made for the holiday. While many are hollow, some may include a sweet treat like candy, cream, or caramel inside.

Also in the spectrum of chocolate are Reese’s Peanut Butter eggs, treats that Hershey’s produces each year in the shape of eggs for the holiday season.

Finally, many people are sweet lovers, and jelly beans are their go to treat.

Our question is, which of these options is your favorite Easter candy?