Quiet with clouds Friday, then warming Easter Weekend

QUIET WITH CLOUDS FRIDAY: It’s another chilly start to the day courtesy of an area of high pressure to our north. Temperatures begin in the upper 30s to middle 40s with partly cloudy skies and light winds. The rest of the day is quiet and uneventful. Expect the mixture of clouds and sunshine to remain, making for a nice start to the weekend. Afternoon temperatures are a little higher than Thursday, with readings reaching the middle 60s. The overnight period sees added cloud cover as a warm front approaches the area. Expect milder overnight low temperatures. Readings reach the middle 40s to near 50 degrees for our region.

EASTER WEEKEND: The Easter Weekend forecast isn’t look too bad at all! It turns warmer again, but there’s also some shower and thunderstorm chances. Saturday features partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures in the lower 60s to near 70 degrees as the warm front moves through the region. It’s slow to move through, so there could be a pretty sharp temperature contrast from east to west in our area. We’ll watch for an isolated shower or two. A better chance for a few showers, even a couple thunderstorms, arrives late on Easter Sunday. Most of the day is dry, with the shower and thunderstorm chance not arriving until close to the evening. It’s very warm again, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s despite the shower and thunderstorm chance. Winds are breezy through the weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures are not as warm as Easter Sunday through early next week. Monday is a drier and sunnier day. Expect afternoon high temperatures near 70 degrees, so it’s still on the mild side. It’s back into the 60s for Tuesday with partly cloudy skies ahead of the next system. This next system brings the chance for showers on Wednesday. Temperatures are even cooler, with readings in the 60s. A few showers could still linger into Thursday. Temepratures remain in the 60s.

Have a great weekend!

Save

Save