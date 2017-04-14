× Temperatures warm up over the Easter holiday, and there is a small shower or thunderstorm threat

EASTER WEEKEND

Morning lows are milder in the upper 40s. Expect mostly cloudy skies and late day isolated showers as a warm front lifts through the area. There are plenty of dry hours early in the day for outdoor activities. Highs will be tricky. Depending on how much progress the warm front can make determines what areas are in the 70s, and what areas remain in the 60s. Our eastern counties may remain stuck in the 60s, if the front doesn’t push north early enough. Temperatures jump significantly into Sunday. Readings are headed to the lower 80s for the Easter holiday. Expect partly sunny skies. A late day shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out as a cold front approaches. The front slides south overnight.

NEXT WEEK

Temperatures fall back early in the week but remain above seasonable averages. Highs Monday should have no problem reaching the lower and middle 70s after morning lows in the middle and upper 50s. A spotty shower or two is possible during the morning rush. Skies brighten beyond lunch time. Morning lows return to the 40s. Highs are in the 60s under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances return for Wednesday and possibly early Thursday. With the wet weather around mid-week, temperatures are held in the upper 50s and lower 60s. They recover into the middle and upper 60s Thursday. Drier weather returns Friday.

