LANCASTER, Pa. -- On Saturday, the Lancaster Barnstormers will host their annual FanFest at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The annual FanFest game will be played against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs at 1 p.m.

FanFest includes a free afternoon of family fun with $1 hot dogs and Pepsi, as well as entertainment for the family.

FanFest is from noon to 4 pm. For more information, visit their website here.