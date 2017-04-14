× West Shore Regional Police seeking old cell phone donations

LEMOYNE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– West Shore Regional Police is currently looking for donations.

If you have an old iPhone or Android device that you no longer use, the police are looking to obtain a few of these devices for use at their department.

Of course, these devices would remain in the care of the West Shore Regional Police.

Anyone that can assist us with this is asked to contact Detective Friel at 717-737-8734 or JFRIEL@WSRPD.ORG