‘All Aboard’ for Easter on the railroad

NEW FREEDOM, York County, Pa. -- A piece of history was up and running for Easter weekend celebrations in York County.

The Northern Central Railway steamed up its train tracks for families Saturday and also invited little ones to search for Easter eggs. Kids also had the chance to visit the Easter bunny and take photos on board.

One mother shared the day with her son, who has special needs; she says the ride was one they won't forget.

"The bunny came on and actually let my son pick an egg out of the basket," said Chirstine Pinder of Loganville. "They shared stories on there and he listened. For my son, it was very special. He loves trains, and I recommend it for anybody, especially for children and history buffs, too."

The train typically serves as a rolling history museum of the Civil War and the Northern Central Railway, but this weekend's ride gave families a different kind of experience.

All proceeds from the Easter event will benefit the railway's "Steam into History" program.