× April the Giraffe finally gives birth

NEW YORK — April the Giraffe, whose long anticipated labor was alternatively watched with fascination and then mocked by millions, has finally given birth. The long overdue calf arrived this morning at the Animal Adventure Park petting zoo.

Live video showed the baby’s feet emerging around 7 a.m. April paced and occasionally licked the area. Oliver, the baby’s father, looked on from the neighboring pen.

Zookeepers originally guessed April’s calf would be born Friday, March 31. However, as the wait dragged on, conspiracy theories emerged that April’s entire pregnancy has been an elaborate hoax.

Animal Adventure Park has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes.