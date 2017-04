× Berks County teen in critical condition after shooting

WASHINGTON TWP., Berks County, Pa. — A 13 year-old Berks County boy is in critical condition after being shot. State Police not releasing many details about the shooting. It happened some time on Friday on Stauffer Road. The victim suffered “gunshot wounds,” according to a press release.

Anyone with more information is asked to call State police at 610-378-4011 or 877-373-9913.