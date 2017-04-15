× Crews battle multi-house fire in York

YORK, Pa. — Firefighters battled heavy flames at two homes on the 300-block of East Maple Street on Saturday afternoon. The call came in shortly after 3:00 p.m., from 316 East Maple. The home at 318 East Maple was also damaged.

Firefighters say two dogs were pulled from the flames. A firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital.

The Red Cross is on the scene to help those who lived there.

Most of the damage occurred at the rear of the homes. At this point, there is no word on a cause.

