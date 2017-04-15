× Early morning shooting in Paxtang Borough

PAXTANG BOROUGH, Pa. — One person was shot in an early morning altercation in Paxtang Borough. Police were called to the 2900 block on Greenwood St. around 1:15 a.m. for a report of gunshots.

Police say at least two people were involved in an altercation that ended with one subject being shot. One of the suspects ran away while the injured suspect was transported to a local hospital by personal vehicle. The injured victim is being treated at the hospital for reported non life threatening injuries.

Swatara Township Police are actively investigating this incident and request that any person with information please contact Swatara Twp Police at 717-564-2550 or leave a tip at www.SwataraPolice.org