Former Ravens star runs over daughter with truck in tragic accident

MESA, AZ — Former Baltimore Ravens player Todd Heap accidentally hit and killed his 3 year-old daughter with a truck in the driveway of his Mesa, Arizona home.

It happened around Friday afternoon. Police say a 3-year-old girl was in the driveway “when her father moved a truck forward, striking her.”

The little girl was taken to a local hospital, but she did not survive.

Police later identified the father as Heap, whio starred at Arizona State University, and then in the NFL with the Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. Police say he was checked and there were “no signs of impairment.”

Detectives are continuing the investigation.