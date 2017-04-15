Lancaster Barnstormers kick off baseball season with annual Fan Fest

LANCASTER, Pa. — Baseball fans enjoyed gorgeous weather in Lancaster on Saturday.

Barnstormers fans had the chance to enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of Clipper Magazine Stadium during the team’s 13th Annual Fan Fest.

The all-day event was an opportunity for fans to watch the Fan Fest game against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, indulge in $1 hot dogs and drinks, and have fun with friends and family.

“I was pleased and excited to see how many people were waiting to come in,” said Michael Reynolds, General Manager. “People lined up at 10:00 a.m., gates opened at 12:00 p.m., so they waited two hours to get in here, which gets me excited the community is excited to come out for the season.”

The Barnstormers official home opener will be held Friday, April 28 against the Sugar Land Skeeters.

The first 1,000 people into the stadium, will have the chance to get a free Barnstormers Tie dye T-shirt.

If you’re interested in attending a game, visit their website here.