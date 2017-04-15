× Man on motorcycle leads police pursuit through Lebanon County

EAST HANOVER TWP., Lebanon County, Pa. — A Lebanon man is accused of fleeing police at high speeds on a motorcycle. It started just before 8 p.m. on Friday on State Route 22 eastbound near Lincoln School Rd. Police attempted to pull over a motorcycle for speeding more than 35 mph over the posted speed limit.

The rider did not stop for the lights and siren of the cruiser and a pursuit began on eastbound 22 at speeds in excess of 120 mph. At one point the operator turned around and headed westbound on 22 before turning south on Old Route 22 into Jonestown Borough.

The suspect was finally stopped in the gravel lot of the Hutter’s Gas Station located at the intersection of Jonestown Rd. and State Route 72 in Union Twp. Adam Conway, 41, was taken into custody and complained of chest pains. However he refused treatment.

Conway is charged with fleeing and eluding, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, careless driving, driving under suspension and other traffic violations.

He was taken to Central Booking and bail was set at $20,000.