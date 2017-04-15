× York City homicide suspect identified

YORK, Pa. — Police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a York City man Friday. An arrest warrant has been issued for Dion James Beard Jr., 27, of York for criminal homicide. It happened at 1:21pm on the 200 Block of W. Maple St. Officers arriving on the scene found Collin McGlen Smith Jr., 22, also of York, deceased, the victim of several gunshot wounds.

If anyone has any information relating to this incident they are encouraged to call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411 or download the York City PD App. Texting in tips is the best method of conveying information about this incident and it is anonymous.