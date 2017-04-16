× Coroner: Man found dead after welfare check in Springettsbury Township

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–A 62-year-old man was found dead inside his Springettsbury Township home on Saturday night after police were called to do a welfare check.

Officers responded to a home along the 2000 block of Schoolhouse Lane around 7:30 p.m.

The unidentified man was likely dead for several weeks, according to the York County Coroner’s office.

Investigators say the man had been heating the home with the kitchen stove, but his death may be due to natural causes since the stove was not emitting any carbon monoxide.

Currently, the Springettsbury Township Police and the York County Coroner’s office are looking for the man’s family.