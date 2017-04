Crews on a working fire 700 W Market St pic.twitter.com/xrFsVq4OaA — York City Fire (@YorkCityFire) April 16, 2017

YORK CITY, Pa.–Crews are battling a house fire in York City on Easter Sunday.

Flames broke out shortly before 10:45 a.m. along the 700 block of West Market Street.

Firefighters arrived and found flames coming from the rear of the home.

So far, no word on what caused the fire.