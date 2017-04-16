Discarded cigarette caused fire along E. Maple Street in York City

YORK CITY, Pa.–Investigators say a discarded cigarette sparked Saturday’s fire along the 300 block of East Maple Street in York City.

The fire broke out shortly before 3:15 p.m. and caused approximately $140,000 in damage to three homes at 316, 318 and 314 East Maple Street.

Authorities say the fire originated outside the rear of 316 East Maple Street.

Two dogs were rescued from one of the homes, but a litter of six puppies died in the fire, according to fire investigators. One firefighter suffered a knee injury while on scene and was treated by White Rose Ambulance.

The American Red Cross is assisting four adults and four children who were displaced.

The fire was ruled accidental, authorities said.

A duplex fire in the 300 block of E Maple St in York City displaced 2 families – 4 adults and 4 children – this afternoon. — Red Cross-Central PA (@RedCross_CentPA) April 16, 2017