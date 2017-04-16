Family serves Easter dinner to Cumberland County seniors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMP HILL, Pa. - This Easter, Andie Magaro wanted to find a way to give back.

Her husband is away on military training and several of her adult children are out-of-town, so along with her daughters, she found a way to serve: feeding a home-cooked meal to residents of the Susquehanna View Apartments, a Cumberland County senior citizens' community.

"We just decided we would do something different and we said 'We'll come down here and make some dinner,'" she said. "[We thought] they would enjoy our company and so then it was cemented, like, we had to do it."

While Magaro kept a watchful eye on the dinner of ham, macaroni-and-cheese and green beans, her daughters served the dinners and lent a friendly ear to the residents.

"It's a wonderful thing," Michael Stewart, who lives at Susquehanna View, said. "There's a lot of people, they don't have families, they can't get out and for them to take the time to come in here and bring all the food for people, and socialization is very nice."

The meal helps bring residents together and connects them with other residents and new neighbors.

"It's especially nice when you have family members that are away and no get-together locally, because we're kind of like a small family here,' Mary Greider, who lives at the apartment building, said.

For Stewart and others, it was a meal that was very much appreciated.

When asked about what his dinner alternative would have been instead, "I would've had a TV dinner," he said.