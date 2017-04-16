Harrisburg Bethesda Mission serves Easter feast to those in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Bethesda Mission in Harrisburg opened it's doors to those in need on Easter Sunday.

A variety of food like ham, turkey, potatoes, green beans and desserts made by the staff were on the menu for the mission's annual Easter dinner for those in need.

More than 200 people were served, warming the stomachs of guests and hearts of volunteers.

"I love being here with the guys on Easter, and really try to give them something special, let them know that we care, and that we go the extra mile to let them know that there's a future," said Vincent Burns, chef at the Bethesda Mission.

Any extra donations that were not used for the Easter meal, will be used to sustain Bethesda over the coming months.