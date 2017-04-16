× Hershey Bears open 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs on road at Lehigh Valley

HERSHEY, Pa.– The schedule has been set! The Hershey Bears will open the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs on the road at Lehigh Valley, with the first match-up Friday, April 21st.

Games 1 and 2 of the best of 5 series will be at Lehigh Valley. The Bears will have their first home on Wednesday, April 26th. The complete first round playoff schedule is below:



Game 1 – Friday, Apr. 21 – at Lehigh Valley, PPL Center, 7:05 p.m.

Game 2 – Saturday, Apr. 22 – at Lehigh Valley, PPL Center, 7:05 p.m.

Game 3 – Wednesday, Apr. 26 –vs Lehigh Valley, Giant Center, 7 p.m.

*Game 4 – Saturday, Apr. 29 – vs Lehigh Valley, Giant Center, 7 p.m.

*Game 5 – Sunday, Apr. 30 – at Lehigh Valley, PPL Center, 5:05 p.m.

*If Necessary.

Tickets for Hershey home games go on sale on Tuesday, April 18 at 10 a.m.