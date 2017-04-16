Hot ashes from charcoal grill sparks fire in York City on Easter Sunday

YORK CITY, Pa.–Hot ashes from a charcoal grill are to blame for sparking a house fire on Easter Sunday in York City.

The York City Fire Department was called to the 700 block of West Market Street just before 10:45 a.m.

Flames were found pouring from the second-floor balcony when crews arrived at the scene. Fire investigators say hot ashes from a charcoal grill started the fire, which as been ruled accidental.

The American Red Cross is assisting six adults and two children who were displaced.

No one was hurt.