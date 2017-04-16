× Man sought for attempted murder of 13-year old in Berks County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Berks County, Pa.– State Police in Berks County are searching for a man they say tried to kill a 13-year old boy.

Troopers are seeking 19-year old Matthew Hale, of Hereford, Pa., in connection to the Friday night shooting of the juvenile whose name has not been released. It happened around 7:00 p.m. at a home on the first block of Stauffer Road in Washington Township.

Investigators say the victim and two of his friends were in his bedroom, when they saw a small black hatchback pull into the driveway. Hale then approached an open window and punched in the screen, while yelling obscenities. Two two friends ran from the room, but the victim stayed behind. As the friends ran out of the room, they heard loud bangs and gunshots followed by the victim screaming.

Hale was then seen getting back into the car, which was being driven by a female. She turned right out of the driveway and was headed toward Route 100.

The teenage victim was shot several times and was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital; he is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the incident or Matthew Hale’s whereabouts are asked to contact state police in Reading at (610) 378-4011 or Berks Crime Alert at (877) 373-9913.

The following charges will be filed against Hale: Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, Firearms not to be carried without a license, and Possession of instruments of crime.